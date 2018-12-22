Among 2 analysts covering Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Horizon Global had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 9. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital on Wednesday, August 8 to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10.5 target in Monday, June 25 report. See Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10.5 New Target: $3 Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13 Upgrade

25/06/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

Horizon Global Corporation designs, makes, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.92 million. It operates through three divisions: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, towbars, security, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 499,291 shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has declined 87.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HZN News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL NAMES CARL BIZON INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 13/04/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF IT IS OR MAY BE CASE THAT DEAL BETWEEN HORIZON GLOBAL AND BRING INTL WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION; 12/03/2018 Horizon Global Announces the Appointment of David Roberts and Maximiliane Straub to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current President of Horizon Global Americas, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Horizon Global; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP – APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS BOARD’S ACCEPTANCE OF MARK ZEFFIRO’S RESIGNATION FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITIONS AND AS A DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Horizon Global; 13/04/2018 – CMA GIVES NOTICE ON HORIZON GLOBAL, BRINK INTL DEAL