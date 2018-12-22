Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2565.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 803,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 835,272 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.27 million, up from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08 million shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, April 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, October 20. Citigroup upgraded the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 20 report. Societe Generale upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $99 target in Thursday, April 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Thursday, April 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 20 report.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Philip Morris International’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Restart Buyback Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris International updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Cuts 2018 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Investors Are Ignoring This – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2018.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, December 19 with “Buy” rating. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Monday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27 with “Overweight”. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Thursday, March 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 19 by Berenberg. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, October 13. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $72.0 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities.

