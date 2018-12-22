Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI) by 38.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 222,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 799,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.52 million, up from 576,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 30943.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 83,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 84,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $924,000, up from 271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 16.07 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 9.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,900 shares to 39,108 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,595 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Among 8 analysts covering Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 13, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 16. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital. On Monday, December 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The stock of ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 15 by Citigroup. The stock of ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, April 8 to “Sell”. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was initiated by Scotia Capital. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of ITUB in report on Wednesday, April 27 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche sells the rip in Brazilian banks – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco In A Wobbly Recovery Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Wallstreetpr.com published: “Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) Gains On Broader Market Rally – WallStreetPR” on July 21, 2014. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Faces Tax Probe from Brazilian Police – Zacks.com” published on December 02, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Receives Approval for 50% Stock Split – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Brave New Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 7th Options Now Available For Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Activision-Blizzard A Buy Down 45%? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $11.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 45,734 shares to 908,160 shares, valued at $61.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 97,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.36 million activity.