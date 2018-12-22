Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 9,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 10,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.76M, down from 461,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. Jefferies initiated the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Alembic on Thursday, June 9. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 31 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Friday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $260 target. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 43,899 shares to 129,924 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.51M for 22.83 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “New Age Beverages Stock Could Be the Next Monster Beverages – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $649,918 activity. 2,250 shares were sold by McCunniff Donald A., worth $459,731 on Wednesday, August 22. ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR also bought $710,045 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Monday, July 30.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. On Friday, December 14 the insider Lennox James Patrick sold $51,105. 1,654 shares valued at $114,126 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Thursday, December 13. Shaheen Allen sold $92,381 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,062 shares valued at $344,227 was sold by Telesmanic Robert. Frank Malcolm sold $251,624 worth of stock or 3,146 shares. 2,881 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $216,562 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W..

