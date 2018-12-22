Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO) had an increase of 14.78% in short interest. AGRO’s SI was 1.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.78% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 455,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO)’s short sellers to cover AGRO’s short positions. The SI to Adecoagro S.A.HARES’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 503,471 shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 28.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Chatham Lodging Tr Co (CLDT) stake by 49.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 68,133 shares as Chatham Lodging Tr Co (CLDT)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 206,142 shares with $4.31M value, up from 138,009 last quarter. Chatham Lodging Tr Co now has $830.73 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 1.07 million shares traded or 333.72% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 3.04% more from 36.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Limited holds 16,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 95,220 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 45,811 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Amer Gp holds 35,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.12% or 50,520 shares. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.25M shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Pnc Fin Service Gru accumulated 1,745 shares. Schwab Charles Investment holds 0.01% or 578,562 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group reported 370,443 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 353,399 shares. One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 38,775 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Express Scripts Hldgs Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) stake by 29,036 shares to 206,801 valued at $19.65 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Avaya Holdings Corp stake by 89,378 shares and now owns 11,700 shares. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

