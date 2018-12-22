Ark Innovation Etf (NYSEARCA:ARKK) had a decrease of 17.05% in short interest. ARKK’s SI was 195,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.05% from 235,800 shares previously. With 337,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Ark Innovation Etf (NYSEARCA:ARKK)’s short sellers to cover ARKK’s short positions. The ETF decreased 5.21% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 737,560 shares traded or 108.82% up from the average. ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has risen 15.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.99% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 6.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 28,102 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 463,596 shares with $38.19M value, up from 435,494 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $28.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.20% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Fiserv had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 14. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Wednesday, September 19. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 24 report.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 32,910 shares to 40,575 valued at $8.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 52,103 shares and now owns 406,842 shares. S&P Global was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity. $3.99M worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares were sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W.