Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96 million, down from 33,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 90.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 416,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 873,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.69M, up from 457,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATVI Stock: Hereâ€™s What to Watch in Activision Blizzard Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, KHC – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “King’s First RPG Expands Activision’s (ATVI) Mobile Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

