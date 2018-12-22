Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Nat Gas Co (NWN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.49M, down from 161,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northwest Nat Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 453,194 shares traded or 210.84% up from the average. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has declined 1.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Natural Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWN); 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $264.7 MLN VS $297.3 MLN

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 13,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.00 million, up from 74,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,000 shares to 368,671 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.04 per share. NWN’s profit will be $34.04M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -402.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.63, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NWN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 7.63% less from 18.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 11,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 125 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 20,261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by Tradewinds Management Ltd Com. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 11,505 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 40,807 shares. 2,294 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt reported 243,098 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 27,884 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 152,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,604 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability Com reported 3,177 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northwest Natural Gas Company had 13 analyst reports since April 25, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was initiated by Sidoti on Monday, April 25 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 18 to “Sell”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Thursday, May 26. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) on Tuesday, February 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 8 by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) earned “Sell” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NWN in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $807,978 activity. Shares for $129,816 were sold by Saathoff MardiLyn on Thursday, August 16. HUDDLESTON JON G sold $222,613 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 6. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 18. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 5. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Evercore downgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Monday, September 25 to “In-Line” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of PLD in report on Friday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 6,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 137,700 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc holds 0.04% or 7,856 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 2.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 62,043 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Ltd. Trillium Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Street accumulated 35.25 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 38,526 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 12.96 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 17.08M shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 444 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Tiverton Asset has 0.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,713 shares to 54,467 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,957 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).