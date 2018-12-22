AMBU A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMBFF) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. AMBFF’s SI was 2.62M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 2.63M shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 3749 days are for AMBU A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMBFF)’s short sellers to cover AMBFF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 300 shares traded or 158.62% up from the average. Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBFF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 7.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 1,109 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock declined 20.46%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 16,025 shares with $5.16M value, up from 14,916 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.26. About 330,510 shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 17,150 shares to 1.31 million valued at $38.47 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 15,929 shares and now owns 7,025 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.19% or 95,756 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability owns 1,239 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 340 shares. Alps holds 0% or 733 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 12,460 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs holds 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 2,723 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 65 shares. 269,722 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 41,040 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Cloud Stocks With High Growth Rates – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Ups Ante in HCM With Slack App for UltiPro – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Ranks #4 on Fortune’s 50 Best Workplaces for Parents List for 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hilton named best workplace for diversity – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. Swick Gregory sold $1.09 million worth of stock. Rogers Adam had sold 7,075 shares worth $1.82 million. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR had sold 494 shares worth $131,997.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Evercore. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $258 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse.

Another recent and important Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ambu A/S ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2018.