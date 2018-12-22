Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.05 million shares traded or 261.00% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

