Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 10,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,810 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.11 million, down from 105,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 246.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 181,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.34M, up from 73,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993 on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 179,227 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westwood Il has 9.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 364,738 shares. 21,275 were reported by Advisor Prtn Lc. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 1.6% or 135,150 shares. 230,620 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Limited. Whittier Trust Com owns 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 28,709 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipg Investment Advsrs stated it has 1,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alkeon Limited Liability invested in 1.18% or 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Carroll has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 484 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,075 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 7,024 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 640,654 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,962 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $530.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 18,041 shares to 207,591 shares, valued at $47.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.