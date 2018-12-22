Among 6 analysts covering Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Forum Energy Technologies had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) earned “Overweight” rating by Simmons & Co on Tuesday, October 2. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. See Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $7 Initiates Coverage On

19/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12 New Target: $10 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $10 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Simmons & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13.25 New Target: $12.5 Upgrade

19/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $13 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $13 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 34.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 20,150 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 79,150 shares with $13.02 million value, up from 59,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Pursuing Forensic Audits to Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ASKING USERS TO REVIEW INFORMATION ABOUT PRIVACY; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $225 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, November 1. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Kingdom-based Sarasin Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.46% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited accumulated 4,629 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 5,058 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 160,500 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 2,188 shares. South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Ocean Ltd reported 1,075 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Management Inc holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 11.22 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability reported 74,270 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 2,125 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.88M on Wednesday, November 14. $5.45 million worth of stock was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. Zuckerberg Mark sold $37.02 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26. 750 shares valued at $132,075 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $1.92 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, August 13. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 2.77 million shares traded or 205.41% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $413.33 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.