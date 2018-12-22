Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 35.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc bought 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, up from 22,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 1,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,239 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 8,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.52% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. McCormick & Company had 51 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, October 25 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 28. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 30 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 29 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 24 by Zacks. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, February 24 with “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) rating on Thursday, June 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $102 target.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $61.68 million activity. MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M sold $58,976 worth of stock or 400 shares. WILSON ALAN D had sold 100,000 shares worth $12.53M. 5,000 shares valued at $730,633 were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A on Monday, November 5. $3.94M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by Swift Malcolm on Tuesday, October 23. On Tuesday, October 30 Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold $7.29 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 51,300 shares. Smith Michael R sold 8,000 shares worth $959,224.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 27. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. SunTrust initiated FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, June 24. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, September 19. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 20.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,188 shares to 82,095 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Real Estate Index by 30,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.06 million for 17.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.