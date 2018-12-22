Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 37.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 1,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 264,027 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.17M, up from 260,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Thursday, February 23 by Instinet. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Needham. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240.0 target in Friday, January 12 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, December 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Monday, October 2 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $56.69 million activity. Puri Ajay K also sold $26.28M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, October 2. Byron Michael also sold $12,046 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, September 4. JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, June 26.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 10,830 shares to 34,170 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,416 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 609,832 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,281 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.04% or 1,477 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 445,198 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.53% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 136,489 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 64,478 shares. 15,278 are owned by Cetera Advsr Llc. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.79% or 424,702 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 5,891 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Ajo LP has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Driehaus Cap Management Lc has 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 42,164 shares. 269 are held by Carroll Financial Associate Inc. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 24,430 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,307 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 68 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 13. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 15.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. 15,136 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $2.67 million were sold by DeBiase Francesca A.. Shares for $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick. 201,123 shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen, worth $35.32 million.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 829,796 shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $171.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 19,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,578 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).