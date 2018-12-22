Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 18.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 3,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,265 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, down from 18,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 227,899 shares traded or 213.25% up from the average. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 0.41% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $3.98 million activity. 2,824 shares were sold by RAIGUEL DARREN S, worth $290,372. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was sold by MARRON MARK P. 7,500 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares with value of $763,999 were sold by HOVDE ERIC D. Another trade for 970 shares valued at $98,095 was made by Callies John E on Tuesday, September 4. 500 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares with value of $51,215 were sold by Herman Lawrence S.

Among 4 analysts covering ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ePlus had 17 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, October 15. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Thursday, May 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 9. Sidoti upgraded the shares of PLUS in report on Friday, February 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, January 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Monday, October 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) rating on Sunday, September 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $75.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold”.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co. by 96,594 shares to 654,141 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 67,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 1.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.97 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.43M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold PLUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 12.27 million shares or 0.36% less from 12.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,658 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scout Investments Inc owns 69,301 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Glenmede Trust Na reported 4,398 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 5,970 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 5,734 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 1,064 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 26,796 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 454 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 54,437 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S -. 16,371 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C. Lantrip Mark sold $428,207 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 23 by SunTrust. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, December 15. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 29 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 16 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of SO in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Beacon Advsrs owns 1,882 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Chatham Gp Incorporated has 14,462 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intersect Cap has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Republic accumulated 1.4% or 1.11 million shares. Griffin Asset Inc owns 53,323 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 91,195 are held by Financial Advantage. Stock Yards Savings Bank Trust stated it has 20,009 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.67% or 14,805 shares. Spinnaker owns 4,601 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 5,234 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,900 shares.