Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 29.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 50,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, up from 172,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11 million shares traded or 81.88% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $235.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,980 shares to 31,277 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,819 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4.10 million shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp accumulated 97,204 shares. Vantage Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Cap Grp has 1.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pring Turner Capital Gp, California-based fund reported 178,420 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 1.11 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,236 shares. Welch Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Shields Llc reported 30,840 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parsec Fin has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Groesbeck Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 25,838 shares. Kistler holds 2,226 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by SunTrust. The rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 11. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, October 20. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Investment Co Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,338 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Ltd Llc has 1.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,487 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc reported 0.14% stake. Sigma Planning has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,070 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,437 shares. Moreover, West Oak Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Opus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.67% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 1.74% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goodwin Daniel L owns 10,000 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt has 88,918 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors holds 34,516 shares. Pinnacle Fincl has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,567 shares. 44,899 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 2. The company was initiated on Friday, December 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, August 8 report. SunTrust maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, August 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 Denton David M sold $2.02 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 25,159 shares. Hourican Kevin had sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300 on Monday, August 27. $1.72 million worth of stock was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. 14,229 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14.