Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 35.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 18,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,601 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22M, up from 52,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 22.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 9,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,804 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.31M, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Down 10% Last Week – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JMP On Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI): ‘Reasonable Valuation Based On Reasonable Expectations’ – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands: Turnaround Imminent – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acuity Brands Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.37M for 12.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $104.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 297,718 shares to 310,919 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 96,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 5 report. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 9. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 35,604 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 164,601 shares. 3,602 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Co. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,143 shares. Stephens Ar holds 3,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Llc has 4,307 shares. Andra Ap owns 45,200 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Com L L C has invested 1.1% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 1,708 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 10,889 are held by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Counselors Inc owns 10,632 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,318 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,069 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Muhlenkamp & owns 43,873 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PG&E INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of PG&E Corporation – PCG – Business Wire” on November 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/17 (PTI) (AXON) (KCAP) Higher; (THC) (CYH) (PCG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: PG&E gas storage system enters heating season well below average – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California regulator to weigh PG&E restructuring following deadly fire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 11/26: (MXIM) (PCG) (FANG) Higher; (GSM) (HALO) (GTHX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Thursday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6900 target. Jefferies maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 26. As per Tuesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, May 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, September 26 to “In-Line”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 16. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies.