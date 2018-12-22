MedicCoin (MEDIC) hits new $-0.0001162257 price after -4.69% fall during a day

It was bad day for MedicCoin (MEDIC), as it declined by $-0.0001162257 or -4.69%, touching $0.0023632559. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that MedicCoin (MEDIC) is looking for the $0.00259958149 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00415780045030926. The highest price was $0.0025182235 and lowest of $0.0023632559 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0024794816. It last traded at Graviex exchange.

For a month, MedicCoin (MEDIC) tokens went up 36.76% from $0.001728 for coin. For 100 days MEDIC is down -57.17% from $0.005518. It traded at $0.06866 200 days ago. MedicCoin (MEDIC) has 232.37 million coins mined with the market cap $549,146. It has 500.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/01/2018. The Crypto MEDIC has PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research.

MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for Folding@Home project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants.