Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 8.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,948 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.74 million, down from 38,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 369,369 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 91.40% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,076 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medifast had 10 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, May 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 5 by Sidoti. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 10. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Sidoti. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) earned “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, January 29. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, August 16. On Monday, November 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, September 15. Sidoti upgraded Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) on Monday, January 11 to “Buy” rating.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 255 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners Lp by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $272,200 activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Chard Daniel R bought $149,448.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 98.33% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MED’s profit will be $14.23M for 25.03 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 3.29% more from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 471 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,949 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 37,510 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 375 shares stake. Citadel Lc reported 32,057 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 3,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 12,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 909 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability stated it has 2,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.21% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust holds 1,117 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 32,034 shares. 4,773 are owned by Tdam Usa. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP owns 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,390 shares. Bokf Na invested in 30,843 shares or 0.19% of the stock. City Hldg Co reported 320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 100 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset has invested 2.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bremer Trust Association invested 0.26% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.01% stake. Two Sigma Secs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Financial owns 3,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.02% or 492,494 shares. Montag A & Assoc has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Indiana & Investment Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,430 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 16 with “Buy”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, September 2. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, December 20 to “Buy”. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $170 target in Friday, September 18 report. On Thursday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FDX in report on Friday, September 15 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, November 2 with “Equal Weight” rating.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,400 shares to 134,582 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,557 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. $225,156 worth of stock was bought by Griffith Susan Patricia on Wednesday, October 17.