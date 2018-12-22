Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 137.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $718,000, up from 5,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd F (ESGR) by 12.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37M, down from 12,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 57,034 shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 229,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 105,752 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 28,665 shares or 0.12% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 106,586 shares. 52,334 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.44 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 9,639 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com invested in 103,127 shares. 39,720 are owned by Hartford. Veritable LP holds 5,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management accumulated 134,787 shares. Regions Financial has 198,338 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 47,617 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Private Advisor Group Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,520 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,200 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 58,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,691 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 112 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, September 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 3. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, November 2. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Monday, December 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $30 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 26 report. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, November 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $33.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ESGR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.21 million shares or 0.68% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Architects reported 9,000 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited owns 1,346 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,876 shares. 651 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.47% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,215 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Whittier Comm Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 234,700 shares. Forward Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,401 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 277,872 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,873 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc invested in 0% or 8,970 shares.

