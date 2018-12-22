Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.18, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 16 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 23 cut down and sold their stakes in Cyberoptics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.24 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cyberoptics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 900% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 900,000 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $66.22M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.46M shares traded or 60.77% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 1,200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $920,163 for 31.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.07 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 54.23 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 65,431 shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has risen 27.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberOptics Corp (CYBE) CEO Subodh Kulkarni on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “MoneyGram Warns Consumers to Stay Alert for Three Common Scams on Cyber Monday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberOptics Corp – Innovating And Delivering Results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyberOptics Reports First Quarter Operating Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation for 94,600 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 94,250 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 71,796 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,224 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold PLAY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 204,690 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.84M shares. Td Asset holds 119,000 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank And has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stifel Fincl holds 128,408 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 12,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 4,676 shares. Schwab Charles Invest accumulated 280,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 138,435 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,823 shares. Sarasin And Prns Llp owns 135,000 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 74,741 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Com accumulated 20,000 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 799,489 shares to 1.07 million valued at $170.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dillards Inc (Put) (NYSE:DDS) stake by 105,400 shares and now owns 294,600 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Play the Next Big Stock Surge – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Play in Montego Bay! Spirit Airlines Making It Even Easier to Experience Jamaica – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Hikes Rates But Offers Dovish Outlook: ETFs to Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 12 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, December 12. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, December 7 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Monday, September 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 24. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $64 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $59 target in Wednesday, December 12 report.