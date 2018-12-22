Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) stake by 72.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 78,749 shares as Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 29,435 shares with $383,000 value, down from 108,184 last quarter. Pointer Telocation Ltd now has $98.40M valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 14,963 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has declined 29.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING

AI Powered International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) had an increase of 6.59% in short interest. AIIQ’s SI was 9,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.59% from 9,100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 19 days are for AI Powered International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:AIIQ)’s short sellers to cover AIIQ’s short positions. The ETF decreased 2.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 79 shares traded. Equbot AI Powered International Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pointer Telocation: Locating Returns – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pointer Telocation Announces $8.5 Million Order – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pointer Telocation, Inc.: An Undervalued Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Pointer Telocation Stock Could Double for Contrarian Investors – Profit Confidential” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2018 : M, PFGC, MSGN, LXFT, MRSN, PNTR, XRF, GWGH, ALT, STAF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 41,810 shares to 2.74M valued at $50.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 325,000 shares and now owns 575,000 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $2.28M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.