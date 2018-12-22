Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 4.13 million shares traded or 98.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Busey Trust Company increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company bought 5,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,613 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93 million, up from 78,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.71% or 133,338 shares. The Israel-based Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Washington Trust holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 75,537 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.58% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,429 shares. Cidel Asset has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,473 shares. 160,525 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Stifel Corp has 4.69M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 119,326 shares. Exchange Incorporated reported 43,856 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Stearns Group has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3.73 million were reported by Jennison Assocs Limited Co. Creative Planning invested in 0.09% or 357,421 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, September 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $73 target. Leerink Swann maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, October 23. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 30 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 20 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Thursday, May 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 3.

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,263 shares to 116,219 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,505 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock (IWF).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA extends review period 90 days for Merck’s Keytruda in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Forbes.com published: “A Look At Merck’s Late-Stage Pharmaceuticals Pipeline – Forbes” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Pharma Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pzena Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Earnest Prns Ltd accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Texas-based Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 69,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 229,867 shares in its portfolio. Banbury Prtnrs Ltd holds 491,077 shares or 7.41% of its portfolio. M Holdg Securities invested in 6,860 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru Comm holds 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 7,493 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 47,417 shares. Thornburg Mgmt has 0.2% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. The company was maintained on Friday, July 7 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 9. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 21. The company was initiated on Monday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley.