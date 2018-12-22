Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 81.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

South State Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $777.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,200 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Salesforce.com: What Else Did You Expect? – Seeking Alpha" on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Is It Finally Time to Buy Adobe Systems? – The Motley Fool" published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "The Glass Is Half Empty For Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha" on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool" published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Should You Chase Domo's Post-Earnings Rally? – The Motley Fool" with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 sales for $184.32 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $1.35M worth of stock. $753,273 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. 176 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $24,492 on Thursday, June 21. $877,295 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were bought by Wojcicki Susan. 20,855 shares were sold by Dayon Alexandre, worth $2.62 million. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.13 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,248 shares to 25,041 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha" on December 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Does Keytruda's Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool" published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What's Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga" on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Nasdaq" published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: December 20, 2018.

