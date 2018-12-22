Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 7.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 20,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,736 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54 million, down from 257,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,243 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57M, up from 85,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na has 1.03 million shares. Zweig holds 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 345,743 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.36% or 362,119 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc stated it has 11,314 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 17,365 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 10,412 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Harbour Investment Management Limited Com reported 22,760 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.21M shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 91,013 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 45,755 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Banque Pictet Cie reported 61,745 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 446,291 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson to “Sell”. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $42 target in Friday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18.

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was initiated by Wood with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by TD Securities on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47.0 target in Monday, October 2 report.