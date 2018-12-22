Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 95.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 102,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,916 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $317,000, down from 107,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 456.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.15 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforce stock logs best day in 3½ years as analysts embrace confidence in growth – MarketWatch” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,250 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 205,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,977 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $716,614 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, October 15. Robbins Cynthia G. sold 959 shares worth $119,042. 6,000 shares were bought by Wojcicki Susan, worth $945,441 on Monday, September 17. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $313,999. The insider Dayon Alexandre sold $733,887. 378 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $58,605.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 4. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 24 by Piper Jaffray. On Saturday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. Citigroup maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Wednesday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $94 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.4% or 20,127 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 0.87% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 111,544 shares. Advisors Asset Inc stated it has 38,068 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gru Inc holds 0.27% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter & Communications Brokerage stated it has 1,390 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has 85,259 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund accumulated 14,294 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 357,920 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9,443 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Grp Inc reported 61,600 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 257,052 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Llc stated it has 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 8.37 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 916,831 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Company reported 902,713 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Polar Llp reported 51,211 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.35M are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.18% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nordea Management Ab owns 15,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 503,796 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1.71M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 15,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 57,084 shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Cerner (CERN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cerner could snag another big VA contract – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For RSP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 110,765 shares to 217,180 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM).

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 29. On Wednesday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, May 10 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, May 3 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, October 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $75 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 23 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.