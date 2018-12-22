Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 24.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 72,144 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock declined 24.41%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 364,582 shares with $16.66 million value, up from 292,438 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.25M shares traded or 247.73% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.58, from 2.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 18 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold positions in Alico Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.13 million shares, up from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Alico Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 17 New Position: 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by PiperJaffray. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ABCB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.14% or 352,383 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 57,903 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company invested in 33,924 shares. Suffolk Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,259 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Lc invested in 0.49% or 95,900 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 28,000 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,308 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 2,858 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs has 858,701 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 39,745 shares to 135,245 valued at $10.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 3,815 shares and now owns 182,216 shares. Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) was reduced too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of stock was bought by McCague Elizabeth A on Friday, August 24.

734 Agriculture Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 3.71 million shares. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. owns 347,992 shares or 9.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 1.72% invested in the company for 174,979 shares. The New York-based Towerview Llc has invested 1.36% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 366,664 shares.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.28 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 17,972 shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has risen 2.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c