Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,415 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 31.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56M, down from 65,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 664,218 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:VLP) by 27,950 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $63.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AM) by 185,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 3,556 shares to 10,466 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 112,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $155.69M for 5.93 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.