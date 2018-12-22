Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 43.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 21,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, down from 50,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI) by 121.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 199,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 364,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $988,000, up from 164,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 567,165 shares traded. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has declined 36.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.36% the S&P500. Some Historical INFI News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 08/03/2018 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Additions to Board of Directors and Clinical Leadership Team and Establishes Scientific Advi; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/03/2018 – INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INFINITY EXPECTS NET LOSS FOR 2018 TO RANGE FROM $35 MLN TO $45 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. On Friday, July 20 Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Street holds 0.16% or 47.48 million shares in its portfolio. Herald Mngmt Limited accumulated 25,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 2.88 million shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jump Trading Ltd Com owns 65,029 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 292,923 shares. Msd Prtnrs Lp holds 0.38% or 110,250 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.15% or 528,337 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Company has 529,896 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zeke Capital Advsr has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connable Office holds 0.34% or 39,247 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $99.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153 shares to 643 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanometrics Com (NASDAQ:NANO).

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. On Thursday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Tuesday, May 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, October 5 report. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold INFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 7.01% more from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,962 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 118,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) for 284,354 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 13,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 120,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,878 shares. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Baker Bros Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 462,068 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 314 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) for 990,748 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,745 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Monday, October 1 Perkins Adelene Q sold $14,100 worth of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) or 5,000 shares. $28,687 worth of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was sold by Kutok Jeffery on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 11 analysts covering Infinity Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:INFI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infinity Pharmaceutical had 19 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) on Thursday, October 12 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 2 by FBR Capital. The stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, June 14. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, November 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 10. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 15 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 15. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Underperform” on Tuesday, March 22.