Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 27.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,480 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22M, up from 147,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10M shares traded or 115.36% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.87 million, up from 339,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi accumulated 23,208 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). London Com Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership accumulated 111,020 shares. 86,868 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe). Parsec Fincl Incorporated has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 83,113 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 20,409 shares. Wills Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 48,844 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Llc invested in 56,208 shares or 5.02% of the stock. Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 8.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.80 million shares. Amg Natl National Bank accumulated 14,503 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,355 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,210 shares to 13,977 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,668 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 46,470 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cue Financial Group invested in 47,423 shares. Brown Advisory owns 2.30 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,575 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 10,232 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 1.27% or 400,000 shares. Blackrock has 1.01 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 1.07 million shares stake. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.95% or 104,255 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.02M shares. Whittier holds 0.01% or 22,398 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 943,702 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.1% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 20,000 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,472 on Monday, August 20. $120,947 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by SIEGEL ERIC B. deVeer R. Kipp bought 50,000 shares worth $801,000. Shares for $100,560 were sold by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $650.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,534 shares to 118,358 shares, valued at $32.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,305 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG).