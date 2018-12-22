Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31 million, down from 85,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, down from 60,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $354.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,263 shares to 9,516 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.