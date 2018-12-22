Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 13,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06M, down from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 6,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.42 million, up from 165,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50 million were sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SPY, IWM, AMZN, BA – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Dealmakers brace for slowdown after third-strongest M&A year – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Another Beautiful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan – 5.75% Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.06% or 1,194 shares in its portfolio. 3,696 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 193,700 shares. Connable Office holds 17,614 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill & Associate has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apg Asset Nv owns 8.55M shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviva Pcl has 1.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.71M shares. 2,402 were accumulated by Aimz Advisors Lc. Arizona State Retirement holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 945,021 shares. Boston Ltd Liability invested in 1.35% or 276,703 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability has 1,797 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers reported 178,076 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, August 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Friday, August 28 to “Strong-Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 16 report. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was reinitiated by UBS.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Microsoft Corporation – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 16 report. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 50,358 shares to 237,854 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 82,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.