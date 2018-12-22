Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 5.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 11,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,613 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.56 million, up from 228,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Glenview State Bank Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.83M, down from 110,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mark Sebastian’s Microsoft Options Trade (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, MSFT, MEI – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 21. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, November 10 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 26. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr given on Thursday, August 27. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 22 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Friday, December 8 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.31 million are owned by Atlanta Management Com L L C. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 474,045 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 45,942 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 349,323 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 2,929 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 168,630 shares. Bluestein R H holds 526,730 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,473 shares. 19,697 were reported by Madrona Financial Serv Limited. Pension Prns Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 1.15 million shares stake. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 168,080 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Invest Management has 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,798 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15 million on Wednesday, October 31. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Friday, September 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 4. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, November 8 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $79 target in Thursday, February 8 report. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 113,015 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 1,889 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.53% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 67,205 were reported by Choate Investment Advisors. Etrade Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,382 shares. Lloyds Public Limited Com invested in 1,096 shares. Majedie Asset invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ipswich Investment Management Com accumulated 5,865 shares. Covington Capital Management has 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 218,271 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invs holds 131,899 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Com owns 801,168 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Oakworth stated it has 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Omers Administration stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,784 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Gain From Domain Expertise? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology: The AI Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Cognizant (CTSH) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. Frank Malcolm had sold 3,146 shares worth $251,624. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 665 shares worth $51,604. Shares for $2,878 were sold by Middleton Sean on Friday, July 6. Friedrich Matthew W. also sold $30,666 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, December 14. Telesmanic Robert sold $64,347 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, October 2. 1,227 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $92,381 were sold by Shaheen Allen.