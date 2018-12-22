Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,165 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, down from 14,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 78.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,365 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89 million shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Tru holds 2,406 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 15.41M shares. First Manhattan owns 1,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin reported 3,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 204,210 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 10,995 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 4,530 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 41,232 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Boston Advsrs Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc reported 34,175 shares stake.

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. McKesson Corporation had 90 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, September 26. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 9 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by FBR Capital. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 4 by Needham. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, January 3 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by S&P Research. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson’s Valuation From 3 Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Attractive At $150 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Good Enough To Be Great Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of McKesson Corporation Investors (MCK) – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. KNOWLES MARIE L/CA sold $173,732 worth of stock. COLES N ANTHONY had sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732 on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airbus, Lockheed join forces for refueling orders – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airbus prepares to fend off Boeing 797 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $174.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emrg Mkt Indx (EEM) by 9,000 shares to 18,496 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru Co reported 7,292 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.62% or 119,943 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 548 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,400 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 412 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 57,078 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 9,508 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.7% stake. Moreover, Mig Cap Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Investment Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,606 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 609 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 880,629 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,852 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 2.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,485 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 4,019 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 26. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $430.0 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BA in report on Friday, July 14 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Melius Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by Argus Research.