Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) stake by 38.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 80,273 shares as Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE)’s stock rose 8.54%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 130,903 shares with $4.75 million value, down from 211,176 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp Com now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 4.81 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

Salem Communications Corp (SALM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.24, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 16 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 reduced and sold their equity positions in Salem Communications Corp. The funds in our database now have: 6.95 million shares, down from 7.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Salem Communications Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 22 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $97,372 activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider BOZICH FRANK A bought $389,880. $395,000 worth of stock was sold by Horn Patricia D on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 2,513 shares valued at $92,252 was made by Peace Jerry A on Tuesday, August 14.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) stake by 355,103 shares to 1.54M valued at $104.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mrc Global Inc Com (NYSE:MRC) stake by 19,557 shares and now owns 207,789 shares. Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OGE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 110,243 shares. Sterling Management Ltd holds 22,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 92,225 shares stake. 351,372 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Lc. First Manhattan accumulated 172,160 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 375,250 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 244,679 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 102,583 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 40,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 1,179 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 0.01% or 2,666 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OGE’s profit will be $45.94M for 43.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, August 13 by Evercore. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.92 million. It operates in three divisions: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. It has a 2.66 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Salem Media Group, Inc. for 420,309 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 572,477 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.14% invested in the company for 380,759 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 262,351 shares.

Analysts await Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SALM’s profit will be $1.83 million for 8.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Salem Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

