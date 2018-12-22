MinCoin (MNC) registered 6.98% rise on December 21-22

MinCoin (MNC) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000698457600000001 or 6.98% trading at $0.0107096832. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, MinCoin (MNC) eyes $0.01178065152 target on the road to $0.0296534638308965. MNC last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange. It had high of $0.0115245504 and low of $0.0099724224 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0100112256.

MinCoin (MNC) is down -6.79% in the last 30 days from $0.01149 per coin. Its up 20.41% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.008894 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MNC traded at $0.01732. MinCoin maximum coins available are 10.00M. MNC uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/04/2013.

MinCoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency using scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm. Mincoin stands for ‘minimalist’ coin, and it bills itself as the ‘one-minute coin’ thanks to its one-minute block time. The developers behind the coin are active and progressive.