Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 2.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc acquired 15,412 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 726,725 shares with $37.08 million value, up from 711,313 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $78.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says About 65% of Pilbara Trains in Auto-mode at 1Q-end; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto PLC Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 2,215 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 118,306 shares with $16.35 million value, up from 116,091 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. $536,638 worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. $3.91M worth of stock was sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17.