Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Baidu (BIDU) Stake; The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensign Group had 2 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. See The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $42 New Target: $50 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $26 New Target: $34 Maintain

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 17.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 51,786 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 237,983 shares with $54.44 million value, down from 289,769 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $54.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Announces Notes Offering Worth $250 Million – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Momo vs. Baidu – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 201,910 shares to 218,410 valued at $9.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) stake by 856,596 shares and now owns 5.68M shares. Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, November 1. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 9.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensign declares $0.0475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ensign Group (ENSG) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Ensign Group At $40, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Bets to Stay in Investors Good Books Next Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $9.95 million activity. Snapper Suzanne D. had sold 47,039 shares worth $1.80 million. 6,000 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares with value of $257,450 were sold by Nackel John G.. The insider Wittekind Beverly B. sold 5,000 shares worth $193,042. Port Barry had sold 203 shares worth $7,840. Another trade for 84,472 shares valued at $3.18 million was made by Christensen Christopher R. on Monday, July 16. Keetch Chad also sold $7,608 worth of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) on Tuesday, September 4.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 25.95 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold The Ensign Group, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 0.57% less from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 21,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 75,434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 1.61% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company has 13,966 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 580 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta owns 10,525 shares. 25,423 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. Us State Bank De stated it has 4,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 63,133 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.14% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 14,991 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 239,480 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

The stock decreased 4.84% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 1.13 million shares traded or 201.76% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 99.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus