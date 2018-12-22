Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 62.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 220,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,938 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.48M, down from 354,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53M shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 118,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $370.41 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 13,713 shares to 354,255 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tennessee-based Martin Inc Tn has invested 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Btim Corporation has 1.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications has invested 0.85% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,030 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Riverhead, a Delaware-based fund reported 27,190 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Llc has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,736 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru invested in 12,078 shares or 0.35% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.32M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 43,300 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company invested in 1.71% or 239,106 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 3.6% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 92,086 shares. Reaves W H And Incorporated accumulated 515,228 shares or 2.74% of the stock.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. The insider KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold 20,000 shares worth $3.28 million.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. S&P Research maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 2. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, September 18 to “Buy” rating.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $28.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 205,924 shares to 371,191 shares, valued at $38.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceutical by 6,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Fin. (NYSE:GNW).

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cognex Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 8 report. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 17. Cowen & Co maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CGNX in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, May 7. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, December 8. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by CLSA.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Schneider Jerry A., worth $271,440.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognex (CGNX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cognex (CGNX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Cognex Stock Keep Falling? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex +6.2% on Q2 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.