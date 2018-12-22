Moberg Pharma AB (MOB) Decline -0.47% on Dec 22

Shares of Moberg Pharma AB (STO:publ) last traded at 42.7, representing a move of -0.47%, or -0.2 per share, on volume of 17,516 shares. After opening the trading day at 42.75, shares of Moberg Pharma AB traded in a close range. Moberg Pharma AB currently has a total float of 17.44M shares and on average sees 47,176 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 22.5 and high of 65.

Nasdaq Stockholm: A Nordic Nation’s Pride

Sweden is home to one of the best and most accomplished economies in the world. It is truly a pride of the European Union (EU), especially now that Great Britain has decided to leave the political organization. Moberg Pharma AB is not very concern for its investors. With the Brexit, the Swedish economy is now more than ever at a more competent position to carry out growth prospects.

Stockholm Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stockholm

The Nasdaq Stockholm, located in Frihamnen, Stockholm, is the primary stock exchange in Sweden. It is also one of the main stock exchanges in other Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

The Nasdaq Stockholm had been established as early as 1863, making it one of the oldest stock exchange in Europe and in the world as well. Until about the first half of the calendar year 1990, trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm occurs on the floor at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building. Electronic trading was only launched on June 1, 1990. And now it provides numerous improvements in the common work for Moberg Pharma AB.

Nasdaq, Inc. owns the Nasdaq Stockholm since 2008. Consequently, it is part of Nasdaq Nordic, a subsidiary of Nasdaq founded in 2003. Other stock exchanges overseen by Nasdaq Nordic include the Armenia Stock Exchange or Nasdaq OMX Armenia, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Helsinki Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Helsinki, the Iceland Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Iceland, the Riga Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic, and the Tallinn Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic.

As of March, more than 300 companies are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. In totality, it has a market capitalization of roughly $1.26 trillion.

The regular trading session on the Nasdaq Stockholm begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30)

The OMXS30 is the benchmark Swedish index measuring the top 30 stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm based on market capitalization. It uses the base value of 125 points, which has a base date of September 1986. The OMXS30 has numerous sectors; and the three biggest sectors include Consumer Services, Financials, and Industrials. OMXS30 guarantee the stability for Moberg Pharma AB work, as well.

The components of the OMXS30 are reviewed semi-annually in order to guarantee an accurate representation of the Swedish equity market. During rebalancing periods, it is only normal for the OMXS30 to forego some components and welcome new ones. It always depends on the companies’ liquidity, market capitalization, and several other factors.

The OMXS30 has touched its all-time low of 98.86 points in November 1987. The substantial losses are widely attributed to the Black Monday, an occurrence that had shaken the global equity market. It all began when stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had significantly declined on October 19, 1987.

Eventually, the OMXS30 was able to recoup from the dark times in global economy history. It has touched its all-time high of 1,719.93 in April 2015.

Today is the best time to enter the European equity market, particularly that of Sweden. And perhaps check some companies like Moberg Pharma AB. With low interest rates, Europe is surely an ideal place for investors to bet on through the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Moberg Pharma AB , a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells medical products. The company has market cap of $744.72 million. The firm provides Nalox/Naloc to treat discolored and deformed nails; Kerasal Nail, a product for discolored and fungus-damaged nails; Emtrix, a solution to treat discolored and deformed nails resulting from fungal infection or psoriasis; Kerasal foot ointment for dry feet and cracked heels; and Balmex, a zinc oxyde diaper rash cream to reduce diaper rash. It has a 40.36 P/E ratio. It also offers Balmex Adult Care rash cream for skin irritation and rash; Domeboro for minor skin irritations; Dermoplast, a fast relief product for pain and itching; New Skin, a waterproof liquid bandage; and Fiber Choice, a prebiotic fiber supplement.