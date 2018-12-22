Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,415 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.88M, down from 103,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 207,196 shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 4.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC JBSS.O – QTRLY SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 12.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (Mhk) (MHK) by 15.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,367 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.64 million, up from 57,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries (Mhk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 1.75 million shares traded or 27.48% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $290.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 55,801 shares to 181,692 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $64.23 million activity. Shares for $950,000 were sold by Thiers Bernard on Tuesday, September 11. LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S also sold $2.50M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares. $117,750 worth of stock was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Thursday, December 13. Carson Brian bought $313,877 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, October 29. Patton Rodney David sold 763 shares worth $95,583. HELEN SUZANNE L also sold $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mohawk Industries Stock Dropped 16.2% Today – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries: Risks Are Adding Up Fast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Mohawk (NYSE:MHK), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Mohawk had 71 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, December 12. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Longbow. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26700 target in Monday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 14. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 1.27 million shares. Rudman Errol M reported 46,200 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Stone Run Llc reported 27,480 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 29,292 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Advisory Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 370 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com holds 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 193 shares. California-based Lpl Ltd Com has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 57,734 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Management invested in 27,077 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highfields Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 2.18% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 595,000 shares. 829 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 2.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold JBSS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.87 million shares or 3.90% more from 7.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 13,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 182,503 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 7,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5,368 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,517 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc owns 9,244 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 13,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 130,970 shares. James Rech invested 0.04% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 129,097 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 6,654 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $391.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,805 shares to 193,174 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 47,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $575,684 activity.

