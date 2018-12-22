Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 6.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,232 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.07M, down from 58,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27 million shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 24.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 142,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 431,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.52M, down from 573,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.14% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Colorado Gov.-elect Polis announces new economic-development director – Denver Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 36,078 shares to 91,438 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 2 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VFC in report on Wednesday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 22. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 5 by PiperJaffray. Forward View Consulting maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 47,085 shares. Fisher Asset stated it has 3,383 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Laurel Grove has 0.17% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gradient Invs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 5,792 are owned by Atria Invests Limited Com. Rnc Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Numerixs Tech owns 9,259 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 450,000 are owned by Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership. City Holdg reported 1,690 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 300 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 69,357 shares worth $6.45M on Tuesday, August 14. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock or 6,400 shares. On Monday, August 27 the insider BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580. $2.33M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20. Shares for $2.74M were sold by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 343,200 shares to 553,200 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.54 million activity. Another trade for 27,963 shares valued at $1.21 million was sold by Myers Daniel P..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez: Higher-Quality Play In Packaged Foods – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied FXG Analyst Target Price: $52 – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 31 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 16 report. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 2. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 23. Piper Jaffray maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group holds 0.01% or 114,855 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney invested in 1.23% or 116,078 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 484 shares. Tremblant Group owns 1.38M shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 53,393 were accumulated by Bremer Association. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blair William And Comm Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 132,154 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 856,081 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Balyasny Asset Lc has 130,093 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.