Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (Put) (HUBS) by 58.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 212,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.02M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 801,710 shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 59.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 32,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.54M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $28.10 million activity. Kelleher John P. had sold 805 shares worth $119,977 on Monday, October 1. 25,000 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares with value of $3.52M were sold by Halligan Brian. Gill Ronald S sold $553,187 worth of stock. Another trade for 21,764 shares valued at $3.29M was made by NORRINGTON LORRIE M on Monday, October 1. Shah Dharmesh had sold 27,000 shares worth $3.39 million on Thursday, November 15. The insider Sherman J Donald sold $3.99M.

Among 24 analysts covering Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hubspot Inc had 93 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, November 13. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of HUBS in report on Monday, April 23 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 10 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, October 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 31 by JP Morgan.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 97,500 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $48.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 36.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 37.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. Another trade for 7,381 shares valued at $322,845 was made by Brusadelli Maurizio on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,045 shares to 678,248 shares, valued at $72.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).