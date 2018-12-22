Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Omnicell (OMCL) stake by 37.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 26,513 shares as Omnicell (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 43,803 shares with $3.15 million value, down from 70,316 last quarter. Omnicell now has $2.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 697,163 shares traded or 74.84% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.37, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 21 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.11 million shares, up from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 144,207 shares traded or 74.30% up from the average. Blackrock Municipal Income Qual (BYM) has declined 11.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackrock Municipal Income Qual (NYSE:BYM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Recent Selloff Is No Reason to Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Releases Closed-End Fund Conference Call Replay Information – Business Wire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Blackrock Municipal Income Qual (NYSE:BYM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax-Free, Municipal-Bond CEFs: The AMT-Free Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2015.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $328.76 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 230.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Blackrock Municipal Income Qual for 267,758 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 849,099 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.22% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 11,636 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 522,410 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 24,709 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kopp Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 62,250 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 79,296 shares. Martin & Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 63,142 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 213,496 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 26,515 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 271,273 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40M for 27.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $6.95 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Judson James T sold $412,193 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 5,949 shares. Shares for $515,329 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, July 16. On Tuesday, December 18 the insider LIPPS RANDALL A sold $605,804. Kuipers Peter J. had sold 2,818 shares worth $149,529 on Monday, July 16. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $1.04 million worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Wednesday, August 1. 20,436 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $1.12 million were sold by Ngo Nhat H.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) PT Raised to $86 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Northeast Georgia Health System Selects Omnicell Automated Medication Management Platform to Support Newly Redesigned Pharmacy – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicell Launches Vision for Fully Digitized, Autonomous Pharmacy at Annual ASHP Midyear Meeting – PRNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omnicell had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) rating on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $61 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OMCL in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating.