Among 3 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Wednesday, November 7. Morgan Stanley maintained Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) rating on Monday, November 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5 target. Citigroup maintained Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $2.75 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup. See Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 1.26% more from 46.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 207,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 18,560 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.01% or 2,311 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 37,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. International Group owns 45,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 66,205 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 522,768 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability accumulated 1.11% or 546,224 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 18,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miles holds 0.32% or 15,326 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com owns 284,739 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 9,397 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 98,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.29 million activity. Vanounou Eran sold 6,875 shares worth $154,069. Shares for $10,115 were sold by Carlough Daryl. On Monday, September 17 the insider Greenberg Monica L. sold $38,922. LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold $56,763 worth of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Wednesday, June 20.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

Monica Greenberg, the EVP – General Counsel of Liveperson Inc, sold 2,044 shares of the company, with value $38,468 U.S. Dollars, which is based on a market stock price of $18.8 for each one share. Monica now possess 18,082 shares accounting for 0.03% of the Company’s market cap This insider transaction, took place on 21/12/2018. It’s free at your disposal for review at the SEC’s website and can be seen at this page.

Investors sentiment is 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 2 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 84,677 shares or 2485.56% more from 3,275 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Llc owns 0% invested in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) for 8 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR). Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR).

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $233.26 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.