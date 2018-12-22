Montag & Caldwell Llc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 0.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc acquired 3,017 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock declined 19.55%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 335,044 shares with $36.15M value, up from 332,027 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $11.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.60, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 30 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold holdings in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 7.34 million shares, up from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 12.

Among 10 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Quest Diagnostics Inc had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Tuesday, July 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Friday, November 30 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, November 30.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 24,211 shares to 467,817 valued at $122.10 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 24,209 shares and now owns 499,401 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest guidance cut a surprise – KeyBanc – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics to acquire Midwest reference lab – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Quest Diagnostics, Tilly’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 8,385 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bp Public Lc accumulated 18,000 shares. Schroder Inv Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 11,450 shares. Healthcor Lp reported 735,930 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 105,508 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 91,992 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.30 million shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Greenleaf accumulated 2,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Company owns 49,516 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $15.46 million activity. $7.47M worth of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares were sold by Cunningham Everett. PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold $3.48M worth of stock or 30,780 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $705.93 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. It has a 144.57 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 218,932 shares traded or 122.23% up from the average. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) has declined 11.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500.