Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Kona Grill (KONA) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Kona Grill Inc (KONA) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 7 decreased and sold stakes in Kona Grill Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kona Grill Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 55,183 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Montag & Caldwell Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $126.44 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $19.89 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 14,158 shares traded. Kona Grill, Inc. (KONA) has declined 20.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KONA News: 11/05/2018 – NANYAN ZHENG SAYS INTEND TO ENGAGE IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH KONA GRILL AND ONE OR MORE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS OR REPRESENTATIVES OF CO; 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Loss $12.4M; 10/05/2018 – Kona Grill 1Q Rev $42M; 10/05/2018 – KONA GRILL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 11/05/2018 – NANYAN ZHENG SAYS HAS SUGGESTED ZHENG AS A DIRECTOR OF KONA GRILL’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – NANYAN ZHENG REPORTS 19.9 PCT STAKE IN KONA GRILL INC AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Enters Distribution and Sales Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Kona Grill 4Q Rev $42.5M; 10/05/2018 – Kona Grill 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR FLIGHTS TO HILO, KONA OPERATING NORMALLY:SPOKESMAN

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. for 500 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 44,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 32,600 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,000 shares. Capossela Christopher C also sold $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, September 7. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Longer, Arkansas-based fund reported 20,630 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability has invested 7.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Architects Llc holds 0.58% or 16,350 shares in its portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Llc holds 69,232 shares. Asset Strategies Inc holds 35,919 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.32 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Independent reported 64,438 shares. Ckw Financial invested in 0.04% or 1,920 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mark Asset Mngmt reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Assoc holds 94,364 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 10,350 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 585,334 shares. Moreover, Nottingham Inc has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. Atlantic Securities reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.