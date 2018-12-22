Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 18.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 103,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, down from 126,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 822,035 shares traded or 400.82% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 4,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.44M, down from 51,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $5.35 million activity. Shares for $132,840 were sold by OLSON BRUCE J. MILSTEIN PHILIP L sold 5,000 shares worth $211,619. $248,246 worth of stock was sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F on Wednesday, September 5. 10,450 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares with value of $423,876 were sold by RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B.

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 24. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by FBR Capital. Barrington Research maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, July 28 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Thursday, February 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $34.0 target. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, July 24.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 32.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MCS’s profit will be $8.78M for 30.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Interest Group Inc holds 0% or 15,193 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Com owns 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 11,645 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Clearbridge Ltd reported 1,400 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 15,104 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 28,010 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 688,951 are owned by Westwood Holdg. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 12,157 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 12,872 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 871 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0% or 104,630 shares.

More recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsal Llc holds 8.93% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Management Llc accumulated 23,788 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 549,061 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Corp holds 252,378 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 417,343 shares. Cypress Capital Gp owns 88,326 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 2.77 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.03 million shares. Cannell Peter B & accumulated 3.89% or 960,445 shares. Channing Capital Limited Liability Company has 81,447 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Automobile Association holds 2.45% or 8.55 million shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.62% or 382,881 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,496 shares to 23,567 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vetr given on Friday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mark Sebastian’s Microsoft Options Trade (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.