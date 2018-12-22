Morgan Stanley increased Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 20.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 90,373 shares as Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock declined 16.31%. The Morgan Stanley holds 532,471 shares with $18.05 million value, up from 442,098 last quarter. Descartes Sys Group Inc now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 277,491 shares traded or 175.72% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 4.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.70, from 2.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 12 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stock positions in Invesco High Income Trust II. The funds in our database now possess: 2.84 million shares, up from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco High Income Trust II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 7.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $98.48 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 36.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 14,081 shares traded. Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) has declined 9.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Invesco High Income Trust II for 881,580 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 804,871 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 119,846 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,046 shares.

Morgan Stanley decreased Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) stake by 73,191 shares to 701,249 valued at $11.82M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) stake by 30,478 shares and now owns 104,911 shares. Sohu Com Ltd was reduced too.

