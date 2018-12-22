Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 419.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53B, down from 425.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53 million shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 8,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,357 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.14M, up from 111,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,789 are owned by Pinnacle Finance Incorporated. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,514 are held by First Mercantile Trust. British Columbia Mngmt owns 261,771 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 729,360 shares. Bellecapital Interest invested in 1.55% or 14,895 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 21,173 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 26,833 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.20 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Secs has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pension Ser holds 620,050 shares. Bokf Na reported 62,050 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.37% or 304,170 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 187 sales for $184.32 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.47M was made by BLOCK KEITH on Thursday, July 12. The insider Allanson Joe sold $73,126. Another trade for 875 shares valued at $108,307 was made by Weaver Amy E on Thursday, November 22. $3.27 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Dayon Alexandre. Another trade for 407 shares valued at $61,674 was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. Harris Parker sold $276,586 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, June 26.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 365,950 shares to 119,007 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 65,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 878,620 shares. Monetary has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sequoia Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,368 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, First National Tru has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 26,010 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 215,000 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 46,194 shares. Moreover, Banced has 1.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Panagora Asset Management invested in 41,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Patten Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,000 shares. 42,600 are held by Joel Isaacson & Limited Company. Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 348,000 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Natl Pension owns 1.28 million shares.